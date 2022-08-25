Suspect wanted for hitting peace officer directing traffic with his car in N. Post Oak, police say

HPD said the officer was directing traffic when the suspect disregarded an order, took an illegal turn, and hit her as she tried to stop him.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is wanted after hitting a peace officer Monday evening with his vehicle, Houston police said.

Frank Roy Todaro, 75, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.

Houston police reported that an off-duty Stagecoach Police Department Officer was working an extra job directing traffic at 1110 North Post Oak Road at about 5:45 p.m.

According to police, Todaro was driving northbound when he disregarded an order from the officer to drive straight and illegally turned west onto the 7400 block of Awty School Lane.

The Stagecoach officer stood in front of the suspect's vehicle trying to stop him, but as she walked towards the driver's door, the suspect started driving off and hit her.

Police said the officer was treated for injuries to her shoulder and released from an area hospital.

Todaro was subsequently charged and remains at large.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Todaro is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

