Who killed Brittany Guidry? Family desperate for answers after woman murdered in car in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a woman killed outside of a southeast Houston convenience store more than four years ago is pleading for answers.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Crime Stoppers shared the latest on where the investigation stands. Brittany Guidry's family and investigators also spoke out, hoping to drum up some answers as to who did this and why.

"There's no perfect kids out here, but I had a good daughter that was getting to go off to the Marines," Guidry's mom, Juana Johnson, said. "Somebody snatched that from me."

It was just after noon on April 22, 2020, when police say Guidry and her friend were shot while sitting in a car outside of a southeast Houston convenience store. Four years later, the suspect description is still vague, but police say several people at the store likely saw what happened.

Police said then that Guidry had gone into the store for milk, came out, put the car in reverse, and next thing they knew, the passenger said a man in black clothing walked up and started shooting. Her friend survived, but Guidry didn't.

On Tuesday, investigators said they have worked several leads over the past four years and are asking for anyone at the K &H convenience store on Calhoun Road that day to come forward.

"We do know for a fact that there were many people that were hanging out outside of that convenience store, and got a good look at the suspect and his face," Det. Alex Vinogradov with Houston police said.

The detective said the cameras at the convenience store just happened not to work that day. The lack of answers is still devastating Guidry's family.

"She was just like the other part of me, you know, we cleaned. We had fun. We cooked. We did all the fun things I guess that grandparents do," Guidry's grandmother, Willie May Mims, said. "The day I got that call, it was very, very hard."

"We need this person off the street, not just for Brittany," Johnson said. "I need justice for my daughter, and I know somebody knows something."

If you know anything about this case, you are urged to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

