19-year-old murder suspect on the run may be armed in Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a 19-year-old murder suspect who is believed to be traveling between Beaumont and Houston.

Koy Dodd Jr. was charged with murder after allegedly shooting 17-year-old Ta'Dran Amon Carmon on March 19 in the 4100 block of Chaison.

Authorities reportedly found Carmon's body inside a white 2015 Kia Optima that was backed into a yard.

Since then, Dodd has been on the run, and police consider him armed and dangerous.

His bond is set at $975,000.

If you know where police can find Dodd, authorities ask you to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS, log on to 833TIPS.com, or use the P3 TIPS app on your smartphone or tablet.