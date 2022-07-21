police impersonator

Woman charged, arrested for impersonating peace officer in Tomball, deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been arrested for impersonating a peace officer out of the Tomball Police Department, according to deputies.

Officials said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car in the 28000 block of Tomball Parkway on Wednesday.

Deputies identified the driver as Stephine Gunter, who had had an open felony warrant for impersonating a police officer out of the Tomball Police Department, further investigation revealed.

According to court documents, Gunter sent letters to at least two people identifying herself as being with Tomball PD and was seeking information into her son's death.

Gunter was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrant with her bond set at $10,000, Constable Mark Herman said.

