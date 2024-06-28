Overnight robbery outside club ends with man shot in the face in west Houston, HPD says

Houston police are investigating an overnight robbery outside Perfect 10 on Richmond Avenue that reportedly left a man shot in the face.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a man is in the hospital after being shot in the face during a robbery leaving an overnight club Friday morning.

Police say it happened in the parking lot of Perfect 10 near Richmond Avenue and Greenridge Drive.

Investigators told ABC13 the victim is in his 20s and is expected to survive.

He was reportedly shot in the parking lot outside Perfect 10 as he was robbed of his jewelry and cash.

On Friday, police made a traffic stop about three minutes from the shopping center where the shooting happened after tracking the victim's phone to that car throughout the morning.

When they made the stop, they were surprised to find family members of the victim. Police said the family was able to locate the victim's phone.

"The victim was alert - conscious, and he was talking to me and gave me a really good description of the suspects and the vehicle they left in," HPD Robbery Division Det. Ken Nealy said.

Investigators are looking for at least three people. They say one person was in the car and drove off, one man shot the victim, and another man was with the shooter.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers or HPD's Robbery Division.

