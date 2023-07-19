Suspect leads police on 20-minute chase, detained after vehicle runs out of gas, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect was detained Wednesday afternoon after leading Houston police officers and Harris County deputies on a 20-minute chase, authorities said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

The chase started at about 12:48 p.m. at the North Freeway and the North Loop. Deputies said they were trying to pull over the car for a traffic stop when the suspect prompted the pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, the ordeal turned into a 20-minute chase up and down 610 Loop.

When the suspect ran out of gas, authorities said he drove into a Whataburger parking lot in the 900 block of the North Loop West in the city's Independence Heights area, where he stepped out.

No injuries were reported in the chase.

The suspect was detained and faces charges of felony evading.

This was one of the chases the sheriff's office worked on throughout the day. Just hours later, deputies found themselves assisting Montgomery County authorities in their search for a suspect who led them on a chase, which ended at an apartment complex near Bush Airport.

The suspect in that chase was also detained shortly after.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.