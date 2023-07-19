ABC13 SkyEye was on scene and captured police rounding up residents from the Haverstock Hill apartments after the suspect in question bailed and ran into the complex.

1 detained after police chase out of Montgomery Co. ends at NE Harris Co. apartments, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person has been detained after leading authorities on a chase out of Montgomery County and into an apartment complex near Bush Airport in northeast Harris County on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

SkyEye flew over the end of the chase at the Haverstock Hills Apartments at 5619 Aldine Bender Road. Video shows heavy police presence in the area.

Montgomery and Harris County deputies responded to the scene and confirmed one person was taken into custody.

Deputies said the chase suspect led them to the apartment complex, where he walked in and remained until he exited the building and eventually surrendered. He was the only person in the car, deputies added.

Video shows residents running from the search area before the suspect was taken by deputies. Shortly after, multiple children are seen being carried out and away from the scene.

It's still unclear how the chase started.

