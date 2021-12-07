armed robbery

Man caught on video climbing tree while waiting for west Houston ATM robbery victims

EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows man climb tree while waiting for ATM robbery victims

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Surveillance video at a west Houston ATM captured an armed man climbing a tree to wait for robbery victims.

Houston police released video from the Oct. 20 events, hoping the public can help them identify the aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon suspect.

Police said just after 8:30 a.m., a customer was withdrawing money from an ATM in the 2200 block of Gessner when the suspect suddenly appeared with a gun and demanded his money.

The victim complied and gave the suspect the money he withdrew, then drove away, according to HPD.

After he drove away, the victim circled back around the area and called the police.

RELATED: Suspect caught on video punching man to the ground before stealing his SUV, HPD says
EMBED More News Videos

Police released surveillance video of the attack, hoping someone can help them identify the man charged with aggravated robbery.



Then, police said a second victim was also robbed by the same suspect.

After the second robbery, the suspect ran across the street and got into the passenger seat of a green Toyota SUV, then fled the location.

Surveillance video captured the robberies, including footage of the suspect about to rob a woman in a black minivan before she drove off.

In the video, the suspect can be seen climbing a nearby tree while he waited for more victims.

You can watch the footage in the the video player above.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion who spoke in both Spanish and English. He was wearing a black pullover and black pants and carried a small revolver on the day of the robberies.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

SEE ALSO:
'You can have it!' Delivery driver unloading package attacked by robber
EMBED More News Videos

The audio alone is chilling as the delivery driver begs for the attacker to take the package instead of repeatedly beating him with a gun.


Police looking for suspect wanted for at least 8 Family Dollar robberies across Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Police need your help identifying a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple robberies at Family Dollar stores across the Houston area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobberybank robberycaught on videocrime stopperssurveillance cameraatmarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
1 killed and 2 injured in shooting during attempted robbery
Man charged with capital murder in death of League City yacht dealer
Store clerk found unconscious with tape over mouth after robbery
Suspect seen on video punching man before stealing his SUV, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Cool morning with mild afternoon temperatures
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News