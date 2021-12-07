Man caught on video climbing tree while waiting for west Houston ATM robbery victims

Houston police released video from the Oct. 20 events, hoping the public can help them identify the aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon suspect.
Police said just after 8:30 a.m., a customer was withdrawing money from an ATM in the 2200 block of Gessner when the suspect suddenly appeared with a gun and demanded his money.
The victim complied and gave the suspect the money he withdrew, then drove away, according to HPD.
After he drove away, the victim circled back around the area and called the police.
Then, police said a second victim was also robbed by the same suspect.
After the second robbery, the suspect ran across the street and got into the passenger seat of a green Toyota SUV, then fled the location.
Surveillance video captured the robberies, including footage of the suspect about to rob a woman in a black minivan before she drove off.
In the video, the suspect can be seen climbing a nearby tree while he waited for more victims.
You can watch the footage in the the video player above.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion who spoke in both Spanish and English. He was wearing a black pullover and black pants and carried a small revolver on the day of the robberies.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
