HPD searching for suspect who allegedly robbed man at gunpoint at park on Cullen in April

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's robbery division is searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint at a park in April.

According to HPD, the incident took place at about 8:35 p.m. on April 27 in the 12200 block of Cullen. Police said the suspect approached the victim, pointed a handgun at him, and demanded his things.

Police said the victim complied and gave the suspect everything he had. Afterward, the suspect took off on foot.

While a description of the suspect was not immediately released, police did share a sketched image.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact HPD and refer to case No. 605671-24.