HPD officer run over by fleeing armed robbery suspects at CVS in Washington Corridor, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Police Department officer had to be hospitalized after reportedly being run over by two robbery suspects near the Washington Avenue Coalition/ Memorial Park neighborhood.

The situation unfolded at a CVS store in the 5400 block of Washington Avenue on Thursday after 3 a.m.

According to Lt. Wilkens of HPD, two armed suspects entered the building and held the store clerks at gunpoint while trying to get into registers and the safe but failed.

At one point, the suspects demanded a debit card from one of the workers and, according to police, managed to withdraw a few hundred dollars.

Once HPD arrived, the suspects took off on foot, with officers chasing behind.

One officer grabbed one of the suspects as they tried to get into a getaway car, but the suspect freed themselves from the hold and ran over the officer's leg, police said.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, Wilkens said.

However, the suspects didn't get too far before crashing into a fence and fleeing on foot again.

HPD said a perimeter was set up along with K9 officers to search for the suspects, but they have not been found.

