Suspect caught on video punching man to the ground before stealing his SUV, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect caught on video attacking and robbing a man.
HPD released surveillance video of the incident, which happened on Sunday, Nov. 14 around 9:20 p.m.
According to police, the victim had just parked his vehicle in a parking lot in the 5800 block of S. Gessner when he got out and an unknown man approached him.
The suspect, armed with a handgun, hit the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, police said. That's when he demanded the victim's keys and wallet.
Police said after taking the victim's belongings, the suspect hit him in the face one last time.
Then, he's seen on video getting into the stolen vehicle and fleeing the scene.
As of Dec. 6, HPD still had not found the victim's stolen white 2015 GMC Yukon.
Investigators describe the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s, 5'11" to 6', 215 to 220 pounds.
Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
