'You can have it!' Delivery driver unloading package attacked by robber

The attack happened on Oct. 20, 2021 in the 700 block of Schwartz in east Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need the public's help to find the man responsible for a brazen attack on a delivery driver on the east side.

The beating happened on Oct. 20 at 9 p.m., where the driver was delivering a package in the 700 block of Schwartz.

Police are now releasing surveillance footage of the attack in hopes someone might have information.

The video begins with the delivery driver getting packages out of his truck, when a man suddenly attacks him and repeatedly beats him in the head with a gun.

In chilling audio, the driver can be heard struggling with the attacker, asking, "What do you want? Man, you can have it! You can have it!"

After the driver tries to distance himself, the robber walks to the victim's truck, removes a package and runs away.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black man wearing a black shirt, black pants and a white baseball cap.

If you know anything that could lead to charges or an arrest, you could be paid up to $5,000.

But only tipsters who contact Crime Stoppers Houston directly are eligible to remain anonymous and be considered for a cash payment.

You can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
