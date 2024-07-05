Houston police looking for victims of 'serial robber' who was arrested months after 10-year sentence

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man is behind bars for his role in several armed robberies after being released from prison months prior.

Ronald Albert, 35, is charged in connection to three armed robberies, but Detective G.D. Garcia with the Houston Police Robbery Division said he has been linked to seven.

"He has a very solid history of violent behavior," Garcia said.

Garcia said Albert was released from a 10-year prison sentence in October for committing nine armed robberies of fast-food restaurants and gas stations.

"I think ten years would have been enough time to learn his lesson," Garcia said.

As soon as January, police believed Albert was back out committing robberies. He has been caught in the act on surveillance video several times, police say.

Albert is known to target female employees when the businesses are empty.

"A lot of our complainants are Spanish speaking only, but I guess they understand the universal language of, unfortunately, a gun in their face," Garcia said.

Garcia said he noticed Albert's behavior has become bolder with each incident.

Albert covered his face in some of the robberies but did not bother to in others, Garcia said.

During a June 5 robbery, Garcia said he was seen on surveillance video firing his gun. No one was struck.

"One of the most important weapon safety rules is to keep your finger off the trigger," Garcia explained during a news conference on Friday. "In his case, he has his finger on the trigger ready to pull at a moment's notice and the fact that we're not investigating a capital murder is an absolute blessing."

His alleged crimes happened in January, March, May, and June.

Because of the gaps in the timeline, police believe there are other victims they do not know about.

"The possibilities are endless what he's done in these eight months," Garcia said.

Albert's bond has been denied. He is due back in court on Monday, where a district court judge could change that.

Anyone with additional information about other acts or who was serving as Albert's getaway driver is asked to call the Houston Police Robbery Division at 713-308-0700.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.