Police looking for suspect wanted for at least 8 Family Dollar robberies across Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Man wanted in at least 8 Family Dollar robberies across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police need your help identifying a suspect they believe is responsible for multiple robberies at Family Dollar stores across the Houston area.

Houston police released surveillance video from one of the robberies, which occurred on Oct. 25.

Just after 9 p.m., the suspect walked into the Family Dollar located in the 1100 block of Cavalcade and verbally threatened an employee, according to HPD.

He demanded she give him money from the register, police said. The employee complied and gave him money from the cash drawer.

Video from surveillance cameras shows the employee calmly following the suspect's orders, emptying two registers in the store.

You can watch the surveillance footage in the video player above.

During the robbery, police said the suspect also grabbed a box and filled it up with Newport cigarettes, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

This was not the suspect's only crime. Investigators believe he is responsible for at least eight Family Dollar robberies this year that were committed in the same manner. In one of the incidents, he displayed a firearm, according to HPD.

  • March 18 at 10:30 p.m. general store located at the 800 block of Post
  • June 12 at 10:32 p.m. general store located at the 9500 block of Irvington
  • Aug. 10 at 10:18 p.m. general store located at the 1100 block of Cavalcade
  • Aug. 11 at 10:33 p.m. general store located at the 300 block of Aldine Bender
  • Sept 9 at 10:36 p.m. general store located at the 5000 block of Telephone
  • Sept. 13 at 9:46 p.m. general store located at the 12200 block of Hempstead
  • Sept. 14 at 10:53 p.m. general store located at the 300 block of Aldine Bender
  • Oct. 25 at 9:08 p.m. general store located at the 1100 block of Cavalcade

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 20-25 years old, 5'2" to 5'4", 124 to 135 pounds. He speaks both Spanish and English, according to HPD.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobberycaught on videocrime stopperssurveillancesurveillance cameraarmed robberydollar storesurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News