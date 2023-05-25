WATCH LIVE

Hobby Airport entrance ramp at Broadway reopened following week-long closure due to maintenance

Thursday, May 25, 2023 6:11PM
The Broadway Street overpass leading to Hobby Airport will be closed for maintenance for the next seven days, officials announced Thursday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Hobby Airport entrance ramp that was closed for maintenance last week has been reopened just in time for Memorial Day weekend travel.

The overpass ramp leading to the airport from Broadway Street was shut down for maintenance for seven days.

The airport tweeted the announcement last week, urging those heading there to use alternate routes.

In a later update, officials said the ramp was reopened on Thursday.

