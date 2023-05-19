The Broadway Street overpass leading to Hobby Airport will be closed for maintenance for the next seven days, officials announced Thursday.

Hobby Airport entrance ramp at Broadway closed for maintenance over next few days

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're flying out of Houston this week, you may want to get to Hobby Airport a little earlier than usual after this gridlock alert.

The overpass ramp leading to the airport from Broadway Street was shut down for maintenance on Thursday.

The airport tweeted Thursday's announcement, urging those heading there to use alternate routes.

Officials said that the closure could last up to a week.

So if you're heading to the airport anytime soon, give yourself some extra time.

SEE ALSO: How to keep your cool and save money if your flight gets canceled or delayed