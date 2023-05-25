Here are some ways to prepare for Memorial Day weekend. According to AAA, 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel for the holiday.

AAA predicts Thursday to be busiest travel day for Memorial Day weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready for packed airports and busy roads this Memorial Day travel weekend, which AAA predicts to be the third busiest since 2000.

According to AAA, Thursday is the busiest travel day ahead of the holiday weekend, and the numbers don't lie - Americans are ready to hit the road or skies.

AAA predicts a whopping 42.3 million Americans will travel - a 7% increase from last year.

About 3.4 million will fly, 37.1 million will drive, and the remaining 1.8 million will take buses or trains.

Joshua Zuber, a spokesperson with AAA Texas, said they anticipate "3.5 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more away from home."

He says gas prices may be one reason travelers choose to hit the road.

AAA says in Texas, the average for a gallon of unleaded is about $3.13.

Houston is at $3.05, and the national average is $3.57.

"Consider this. This time last year, we were paying over $4 a gallon on average. So certainly, gas prices have dropped," Zubers said.

If traveling by car - AAA says to make a good "B-E-T": Check your battery, engine, and tires. Also, don't forget to gas up!

As for airline passengers, if you plan to park at the airport, make sure spots are available.

Travelers can monitor garage capacity for both airports on the Houston Airport System website.

Parking in terminals A and B at Bush was at 91% capacity as of Thursday morning. Make a reservation ahead of time to avoid last-minute panic trying to find parking.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.