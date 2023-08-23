The 30-year-old suspect turned himself in on Tuesday, deputies said. According to court records, the suspect's wife told investigators he was at a party on Saturday night near the crash scene.

$250K bond set for suspect who turned himself in after hit-and-run crash that killed man and baby

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of causing a crash that killed a man and a 2-month-old baby in the Aldine area before running from the scene turned himself in on Tuesday, according to deputies.

Jose Antonio Gonzalez-Vazquez, 30, is charged with two counts of failure to stop and render aid.

He appeared in probable cause court overnight, where a judge set his bond at $250,000 total -- $125,000 for each charge.

We learned in court that Gonzalez-Vazquez is a Mexican national who has been living in Houston for 13 years.

According to charging documents, investigators spoke with his wife, who said he was at a party on Saturday night near the crash scene. She said he left without her, and she didn't know about the crash until authorities called her mother.

The double fatal crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airline Drive and Aldine Mail Route Road.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said 31-year-old Juan Loredo was driving a Ram 1500 westbound on Aldine Mail Route Road and was turning northbound onto Airline Drive at a red light.

That's when Gonzalez-Vazquez, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, struck the left side of the Ram. Witness testimony and crash damage evidence suggest Gonzalez-Vazquez was speeding, deputies said.

The impact of the crash caused the Ram to land up the road and left both vehicles on the median, mangled and undrivable.

Loredo was ejected during the crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A 28-year-old woman and three children -- two boys ages 7 and 10 and the 2-month-old girl -- were all transported to local hospitals. The baby died from her injuries on Sunday, HCSO said.

The injuries to the victims were detailed in court.

"Complainant one, Loredo, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 2-month-old complainant -- "AL" -- suffered a brain bleed and later died," prosecutors said in court.

ABC13 obtained surveillance video that shows Gonzalez-Vazquez running away from the fiery crash scene on foot. Deputies said he was quickly identified because he left his wallet behind.

If Gonzalez-Vazquez posts bond, he will not be allowed to drive without permission from a judge.

NOTE: Harris County Sheriff's Office originally identified the suspect as Jose Antonio Vasquez-Gonzalez. However, in his first court appearance, the suspect's last name was read as Gonzalez-Vazquez. ABC13 chose to use the same last name that was used in court in this article.

