HCSO searching for driver who killed 1 adult and sent infant to hospital in critical condition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Sunday morning, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that killed a driver and sent an infant to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the crash happened Saturday at about 11:50 p.m., the driver of a black Chevy Silverado was speeding northbound on Airline Drive when they crashed into a maroon Dodge Ram turning right from Aldine Mail Route Road.

The impact of the crash caused the Ram to land up the road and left both vehicles on the median, mangled and undrivable. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the Ram was ejected from the vehicle and died after being transported to the hospital. Investigators said a female passenger and three other children were in the Ram. All were taken to the hospital, and one child is said to be fighting for their life in critical condition.

Cpt. Anthony McConnell said the speed limit of the intersection where the crash happened is 35 miles per hour, and the area is under construction.

"If the vehicles were traveling 35 miles per hour, this accident wouldn't have happened. Not in this fashion anyways," McConnell said.

At this time, it is unclear if the driver of the Silverado was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Deputies believe there may be witnesses in this crash and asked that anyone with information contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

