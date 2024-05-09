Man wanted for ex's murder and shootout with deputy arrested at Katy-area SWAT scene

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after a string of violent crimes sparked a massive manhunt. The suspect is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and shooting at a deputy.

It all started early Tuesday morning with a shooting at a gas station near the Texas Medical Center on Almeda Road at North MacGregor Drive. A witness captured dramatic cellphone video of the incident.

Houston police said the suspect --now identified as 46-year-old Tilford Anthony Joseph -- and his ex-girlfriend got into an argument at the gas station, and things turned violent when he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot her at least nine times.

A Harris County Precinct 7 constable deputy happened to be in the area and responded, but that turned into a shootout with Joseph in the middle of the street.

Somehow, Joseph was able to get into the deputy's vehicle and drive away during the exchange of gunfire, according to HPD.

Joseph drove away but soon returned to the scene, where he had another shootout with the deputy, police said. The suspect then got back into his own vehicle and fled.

Police later tracked down the Camaro the suspect took off in, but he was nowhere to be found.

The deputy was not seriously injured.

Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on social media that HCSO SWAT was in a standoff at an apartment complex at 2031 Westborough Drive, near North Fry Road and Saums Road in Katy.

The man at the center of the standoff was identified as Joseph, and Gonzalez said an investigation of the shootout from earlier in the week led them to the apartment.

After almost three hours, Joseph was taken into custody without incident.

He's now charged with murder and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Family members identified the woman killed as 44-year-old Teresa Houston. She worked at Shadow Creek High School, according to Alvin ISD. The family said Houston and Joseph split up after he was charged with assaulting her. Court records show he pleaded guilty and was given six months of probation.

