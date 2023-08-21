Hit-and-run driver identified in crash that killed 2-month-old girl and driver in Aldine area: HCSO

A driver was killed, and an infant was hospitalized after a hit-and-run on Airline Drive in the Aldine area, the Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez allegedly fled on foot after the crash, which left driver Juan Loredo and an infant passenger dead.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-month-old girl has died after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the Aldine area on Saturday night. The driver of the vehicle she was in also died as a result of the crash.

Harris County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the wanted driver, identified as 30-year-old Jose Antonio Vazquez-Gonzalez, in hopes that someone might know where he is.

The double fatal crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Airline Drive and Aldine Mail Route Road.

Deputies said 31-year-old Juan Loredo was driving a Ram 1500 westbound on Aldine Mail Route Road and was turning northbound onto Airline Drive at a red light.

That's when Vazquez-Gonzalez, driving a Chevrolet Silverado, struck the left side of the Ram. Witness testimony and crash damage evidence suggest Vazquez-Gonzalez was speeding, deputies said.

The impact of the crash caused the Ram to land up the road and left both vehicles on the median, mangled and undrivable.

Loredo was ejected during the crash. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A 28-year-old woman and three children -- two boys ages 7 and 10 and the 2-month-old girl -- were all transported to local hospitals. The baby died from her injuries on Sunday, HCSO said.

HCSO did not provide an update on the conditions of the other passengers.

Authorities say Vazquez-Gonzalez fled on foot immediately after the crash and is now wanted by deputies. He's charged with failure to stop and render aid - death and failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.

Cpt. Anthony McConnell said the speed limit of the intersection where the crash happened is 35 miles per hour, and the area is under construction.

"If the vehicles were traveling 35 miles per hour, this accident wouldn't have happened. Not in this fashion anyway," McConnell said.

Family members set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral costs. According to the organizer, Loredo leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is urged to call the HCSO Vehicular Crimes Division at 713-274-7400 or HCSO Criminal Warrants at 713-755-6055.