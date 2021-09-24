Driver takes off after hitting and killing woman checking flat tire on side of Meyerland road

A Major Crash has all south bound lanes on South Post Oak Blvd. @ IH 610 completely shut down for investigation. Try to find an alternate route.#HOUTRAFFIC#HOUNEWS



CC11 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 24, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a woman standing outside of her disabled car was hit and killed in the Meyerland area early Friday morning.The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the I-610 West Loop at South Post Oak. According to Houston police, the woman was standing outside her white Dodge Charger on the right shoulder of the road, checking a flat tire, when she was struck.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators said the victim had a passenger in the car with her at the time of the crash.The driver who hit and killed the woman did not stop or try to help after the crash, police said. The passenger did not get a good look at the vehicle and has no suspect description."She had a passenger in the vehicle. That passenger has no suspect information at this time," Sgt. Dionne Griffiths said. "We don't know anything about the car that struck the complainant at this time. It's still under investigation."