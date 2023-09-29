CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tracy Nguyen

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Tracy Nguyen

HIGH SCHOOL: Kerr High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Tracy is Vice President of Future Business Leaders of America and the Vice President of Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society). She as an active member of Student Council, National Honor Society, Engineering Club and is the Editor-In-Chief of Yearbook. Tracy is an outstanding student and has received many accolades for her academic dedication, including several UIL and FBLA awards.

GOALS: Tracy plans to study civil engineering with a minor in business management at the UT-Austin or MIT. She hopes to work as an engineer and pursue a Master's in engineering.