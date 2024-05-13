Fort Bend ISD mother speaks out amid backlash over son's in-class attack that sent girl to hospital

The mother of a boy who attacked a girl in his second-grade classroom is sharing their side of the story.

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a boy who attacked a girl in his second-grade classroom is sharing their side of the story.

According to the district, the incident happened at Burton Elementary in Fort Bend ISD on May 1.

READ ORIGINAL REPORT: Fort Bend ISD safety protocol questioned after in-class attack sends second-grader to hospital

After receiving backlash, the mother said she's speaking out to protect her and her son's identity.

"As a parent, yes, I am going to say my child is wrong for hitting her," the mom said. She said violence isn't something she condones in her household.

The mother said she was in disbelief when she found out her second grader hit a girl in his class over the head with his laptop not once, but twice.

"For him to hit with an object...it is literally out of his character," the mom said. "It kind of baffled me and took me for a loop."

The victim, Tori Miller, and her mother, Courtney Hannon, spoke with ABC13 about the incident.

"Tori [ was ] crying. She had blood all on her clothes, her pants, and her shoes," Hannon said.

The little girl walked away with a gash in her head and had to get stitches.

Tori, herself, walked us through the attack.

"It was so bad. I just felt scared," Tori said.

The mother of the boy behind the attack didn't want their side to go untold.

The boy said it all started when Tori asked him to scoot over to make room for her friend.

He said Tori's friend was intentionally kept away from him in class due to ongoing issues.

"I said, 'I can't be by her,' and Tori said, 'deal with it' and the H word," the boy said. "I hit her and cussed her out."

Both Tori and the boy said there were no teachers in the class at the time.

"They are second graders, they are kids, and they are in school," the boy's mother said. "No one should be having their back turned to talk to another teacher. Your eyes should be on the class at all times."

Fort Bend ISD told Eyewitness News "A teacher quickly intervened and notified campus administrators." The district also said "appropriate disciplinary action" was taken.

According to the boy's mom that consisted of a three-day suspension.

"I would be an ignorant parent to say my child wasn't wrong for hitting her, but everything could have been avoided from the kids to the teachers, to the school," she said.

Eyewitness News reporter, Alex Bozarjian, asked the boy's mother, "As a parent, how do you feel like you can ensure this won't happen again?"

"Keep talking to him and making sure he understands the severity of it," she answered.

Both parents expressed the two students should not be in the same class together.

While Tori's mom said the school refused to separate them, the boy's mom said she was told the opposite.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.