CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Miriam Osbon

Friday, September 29, 2023 8:39PM
MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!




NAME: Miriam Osbon

HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Miriam is an active member of the National Technical Honor Society, Yearbook, Choir and National Art Honor Society. She has a passion for architecture and participates in the Architecture Construction and Engineering Mentorship program and the Academy of Science and Engineering. Miriam continues to excel as a student, despite having to overcome dyslexia, and now enjoys her Architecture internship.

GOALS: Miriam plans to study Architecture in college, and to pursue a career in the architecture field.

