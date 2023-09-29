CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tyler Strempel

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Tyler Strempel

HIGH SCHOOL: Westside High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Tyler is an outstanding student with a passion for technology. He participates in several scholastic organizations, including Student Council, National Honor Society, Debate, and Theatre. He is a member of Westside Engineering and Geosciences Academy and manages to volunteer and work part-time.

GOALS: Tyler plans to major in Computer Engineering, with a focus on hardware and minor in business management and sports journalism. His goal is to be a computer engineer while also pursuing sports journalism as a side job and hobby.