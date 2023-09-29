WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tyler Strempel

Friday, September 29, 2023 8:38PM
ktrk

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!




NAME: Tyler Strempel

HIGH SCHOOL: Westside High School

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Tyler is an outstanding student with a passion for technology. He participates in several scholastic organizations, including Student Council, National Honor Society, Debate, and Theatre. He is a member of Westside Engineering and Geosciences Academy and manages to volunteer and work part-time.

GOALS: Tyler plans to major in Computer Engineering, with a focus on hardware and minor in business management and sports journalism. His goal is to be a computer engineer while also pursuing sports journalism as a side job and hobby.

Sponsored By
Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW