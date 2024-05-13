Parents protest layoffs of teachers, principals, and custodians at Houston ISD schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents in Texas' largest school district are pushing back against layoffs -- some a result of recent budget cuts.

There were at least two parent protests at Houston ISD campuses on Monday morning.

ABC13 reporter Courtney Carpenter spoke to parents protesting outside of Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School.

Though the district still has not said how many people will be losing their jobs, last week the board approved a nearly 20-page list of positions that could face layoffs -- including teachers, principals and custodians.

However, it comes at a time when the district faces a $450 million budget gap. ABC13 learned that recent principal of the year winners are among those being let go -- including the beloved Auden Sarabia at Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School.

"We feel like Mike Miles is just destroying our schools. As an educator and a former educator with HISD, I've seen the good and the bad," parent Jada Stroud said. "What he's doing in Meyerland, what we are fighting for today, is just unconscionable."

According to the district, the budget shortfall was caused by a combination of decreased student enrollment, COVID relief funds running out, and the state's unwillingness to raise public school funding.

"I heard he tried to take away our end of school field trip. He's trying to take away Mr. Sarabia. He's trying to turn us into a NES school," 7th grader Jonathan Stroud said.

A parent protest was also organized at Crockett Elementary School on Monday morning.

