CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Angela Sangronis

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE CAREER & TECHNICAL EDUCATION CATEGORY!

NAME: Darlin Amaya

HIGH SCHOOL: Spring Woods

GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS:Darlin is a star student, participating in several extracurricular clubs and activities. Including National Technical Honor Society and National FFA. She has a passion for animals and has logged over 250 volunteer hours at a veterinarian hospital. Along with excelling in academics, Darlin is the Historian for Choir Council and has competed in many Choir competitions.

GOALS: Darlin plans to major in Animal Science and to attend veterinarian school. Her goal is to become a traveling veterinarian and eventually open her own clinic.