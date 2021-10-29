Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Mallory Gallerano

NAME: Mallory Gallerano
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Mallory is an honor roll student, who is the vice president of the school dance team, and a member Stratford Thespian Troupe. She has logged countless hours serving the community as a volunteer and has a passion for encouraging her teammates and fellow students, especially in the rough landscape of the pandemic.

GOALS: Mallory plans on attending a university to obtain a bachelors degree in Psychology. She then wants to pursue a masters and doctorate to start a career as a Clinical Psychologist specializing in working with children.

