CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jahzara Brookins

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Jahzara BrookinsCarnegie Vanguard High SchoolSeniorJahzara participates in cheerleading and several school clubs such as Black Student Union, the Financial Literacy Club and the Fight Hunger Club. She makes in appoint to maintain a positive attitude, connect with her fellow students and show school spirit, win or lose.Jahzara wants to study mechanical engineering. She hopes to gain a career in automotive engineering as well earn a real estate license.