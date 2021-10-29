CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jahzara Brookins

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!
NAME: Jahzara Brookins
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior
ACHIEVEMENTS: Jahzara participates in cheerleading and several school clubs such as Black Student Union, the Financial Literacy Club and the Fight Hunger Club. She makes in appoint to maintain a positive attitude, connect with her fellow students and show school spirit, win or lose.
GOALS: Jahzara wants to study mechanical engineering. She hopes to gain a career in automotive engineering as well earn a real estate license.
