Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Madeline Hsu

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!







NAME: Madeline Hsu
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Madeline is a member of Rotary International's Interact Club, The Asian American Youth Giving Circle and many other scholastic organizations. She has logged hundreds of hours volunteering in her community and plays both piano and violin. She is an accomplished and decorated student and strives to create understanding among her peers of different ages and viewpoints.

GOALS: Madeline plans to attend a 4-year university. She then hopes to attend dental school and eventually become an orthodontist.

