CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Jaslin Wesley

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Jaslin WesleyAlief Taylor High SchoolSeniorJaslin plays both varsity softball and volleyball for her school. She is Class President of the Student body, and serves on the student council and the superintendent's student council. She is an honor roll student and created a social media page to connect with incoming students and educate them on activities, organizations and news that would help them take pride in their school.Jaslin would like to major in a STEM field such as Biology or Biomedical Engineering. She then wants to pursue a career as a Physician in order to advocate against the disparities in the medical field.