CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Lissette Guerrero Lopez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!

Lissette Guerrero LopezNorthside High SchoolSeniorLissette makes it a point to maintain an positive attitude and lift up those around her. This passion led her to become a student council member, where she aspires ever day to create positive impressions in her high school community and spread encouragement.Lissette plans on going to college to study the field of psychology. Her career goal is to be a psychologist or a therapist, and later on to become a professor in a university.