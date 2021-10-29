Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Lissette Guerrero Lopez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE SPIRIT CATEGORY!







NAME: Lissette Guerrero Lopez
HIGH SCHOOL: Northside High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Lissette makes it a point to maintain an positive attitude and lift up those around her. This passion led her to become a student council member, where she aspires ever day to create positive impressions in her high school community and spread encouragement.

GOALS: Lissette plans on going to college to study the field of psychology. Her career goal is to be a psychologist or a therapist, and later on to become a professor in a university.

Sponsored By

