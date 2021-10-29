CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Gowtham Kadiyala

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Gowtham KadiyalaCarnegie Vanguard High SchoolSeniorGowtham participates in National Honor Society, National Beta Club and VEX Robotics among many other scholastic organizations. He has earned countless academic awards and logs hundreds of hours volunteering. Gowtham serves as a Counselor and Junior Director for Camp MI Way for Multiply Impaired Students.Gowtham plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering, followed by an M.D. in medical school. He hopes to use his engineering and medical skills to patent new medical devices.