CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Disha Bhattacharya

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Disha BhattacharyaCarnegie Vanguard High SchoolSeniorDisha has a great passion for STEM. In her high school career she has carried out an AP Research experiment and competes in Olympiads each year utilizing all she learns in her science and mathematics courses as well as her numerous academic clubs.Disha wants to join a pre-med program for her bachelor's degree and serve as a biochemistry or pre-med intern.