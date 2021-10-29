Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Disha Bhattacharya

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!







NAME: Disha Bhattacharya
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Disha has a great passion for STEM. In her high school career she has carried out an AP Research experiment and competes in Olympiads each year utilizing all she learns in her science and mathematics courses as well as her numerous academic clubs.

GOALS: Disha wants to join a pre-med program for her bachelor's degree and serve as a biochemistry or pre-med intern.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News