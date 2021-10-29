Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hari Rajagopal

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!







NAME: Hari Rajagopal
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Hari is President & Founder, SEWA International Club and the Vice President of the Quiz Bowl Team. He is an active member of several academic clubs and has achieved excellent marks and awards for his scholastic endeavors. Hari finds time to volunteer and is a decorated pianist.

GOALS: Hari would like to engage in an academic career that merges medicine, research and education. As an undergraduate, he would like to study biomedical engineering and pursue a MD/PhD program eventually completing a surgical residency.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News