CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hari Rajagopal

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Hari RajagopalCarnegie Vanguard High SchoolSeniorHari is President & Founder, SEWA International Club and the Vice President of the Quiz Bowl Team. He is an active member of several academic clubs and has achieved excellent marks and awards for his scholastic endeavors. Hari finds time to volunteer and is a decorated pianist.Hari would like to engage in an academic career that merges medicine, research and education. As an undergraduate, he would like to study biomedical engineering and pursue a MD/PhD program eventually completing a surgical residency.