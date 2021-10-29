CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Divya Shukla

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Divya ShuklaCarnegie Vanguard High SchoolSeniorDivya is a member of the Math, Science and National Honor Societies. She is a co-founder of the Future Medical Leaders of America Club as well as a Cross Country Runner and Swimmer for her school. She has gathered countless awards for her scholastic skills and volunteers at medical facilities, the SPCA and as a tutor.Divya plans to attend University and then Medical School in order to become a physician, preferably in the Texas Medical Center. She hopes to continue volunteering at hospitals, the SPCA, in her free time.