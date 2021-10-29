CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Daniel Bouffard

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE STEM CATEGORY!

Daniel BouffardBooker T. Washington High SchoolSeniorDaniel is a honor roll student who enjoys leading engineering projects for his school, whether it's centered around drone technology or 3D printing. He is the Vice President of the Robotics club and participates in several organizations and community volunteering activities.Daniel plans on attending a 4-year university to study Astronautical Engineering. His goalis then to begin a career in Astronautical Engineering either at NASA or another space exploration and technology company.