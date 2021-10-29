Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Michael Holloway

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!







NAME: Michael Holloway
HIGH SCHOOL: Westbury High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Michael has is passionate and focused on music. He attends several events and camps to increase his skills, including the TSU Music Camp. Over the years Michael has been the band section leader of saxophone and tuba and is now his high school's Band Leader.

GOALS: After graduating high school Michael plans on attending either U of H, or TSU. There he hopes to study pharmacy. His goal is to earn a doctorate of pharmacy and to work in a hospital.

