CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Tina Li

NAME: Tina Li
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Tani is a longstanding member of Virtuosi of Houston, an esteemed youth chamber orchestra of Houston, where she plays second violin. Through this involvement she has led performances at the JFK Center, the Hobby Center, the Moores Opera House and Jones Hall. Tani has received countless awards and finds time to participate in many clubs, organizations and sports within her high school and outside.

GOALS: Tani's goal is to study international relations. She hopes to one day be a diplomacy professional in order to improve the lives of others through international trade and economic relations.

