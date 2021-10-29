CITGO Distinguished Scholars: John Weatherly

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

John WeatherlyStratford High SchoolSeniorJohn has been an active member of Band for his entire high school career. He serves in many school and outside clubs and organizations and finds time to log hundreds of volunteer hours. John has been awarded All-Region and All-District awards for his talent in playing the tuba.After high school John wants to study business. Additionally, He also hopes to double minor in more STEM related fields like psychology or statistics.