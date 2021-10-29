Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Joyce Zhang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!







NAME: Joyce Zhang
HIGH SCHOOL: High School for Performing and Visual Arts
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Joyce has been a competitive dancer for over eight years. She has collected countless awards including the 2021 VIP Dance 1st Overall Senior Soloist. She has also helped to co-found several school organizations, dedicated to equality, animal welfare and the arts.

GOALS: Joyce hopes to study immigration or corporate law and contemporary-modern dance. Her goal is to work as a full-time lawyer, and teach technique and stylized dance classes at a local dance studio.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News