CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Joyce Zhang

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

Joyce ZhangHigh School for Performing and Visual ArtsSeniorJoyce has been a competitive dancer for over eight years. She has collected countless awards including the 2021 VIP Dance 1st Overall Senior Soloist. She has also helped to co-found several school organizations, dedicated to equality, animal welfare and the arts.Joyce hopes to study immigration or corporate law and contemporary-modern dance. Her goal is to work as a full-time lawyer, and teach technique and stylized dance classes at a local dance studio.