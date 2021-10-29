CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Chianne Rice

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ARTS CATEGORY!

Chianne RiceHigh School for Performing and Visual ArtsSeniorChianne is a member of the Institute of Contemporary Dance's company called Houston Contemporary Dance 2. She is involved in the Black Student Union club. And is the social media assistant for The Edison Arts Foundation. Chianne has been honored and decorated with many accolades work in dance.Chianne intends to study dance after completing high school. After obtaining a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and becoming a performer with a modern dance company, she hopes to become the chair of a dance department so she can inspire young dancers.