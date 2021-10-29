CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rowan Williams

Education

NAME: Rowan Williams
HIGH SCHOOL: Westside High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Rowan represents her school in both Track and Field and Cheerleading. She is also is active in several extra-curricular endeavors including: National Honor Society, the Robotics Club, and Christians on Campus. Rowan received the honor of being selected to participate in NASA's High School Aerospace Scholars program.

GOALS: Rowan plans to study either aerospace engineering or environmental sciences. She hopes to work for a company dealing with space exploration, such as NASA or SpaceX.

