CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Rowan Williams

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Rowan WilliamsWestside High SchoolSeniorRowan represents her school in both Track and Field and Cheerleading. She is also is active in several extra-curricular endeavors including: National Honor Society, the Robotics Club, and Christians on Campus. Rowan received the honor of being selected to participate in NASA's High School Aerospace Scholars program.Rowan plans to study either aerospace engineering or environmental sciences. She hopes to work for a company dealing with space exploration, such as NASA or SpaceX.