CITGO Distinguished Scholars: John Perez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

John PerezStratford High SchoolSeniorJohn is the starting Center of his school's varsity football team. He is also a leading member of the Spring Branch FFA Student Chapter. He is National Honor Society student, and maintains straight A's in his academics.John plans to earn a BS in mechanical engineering and a BA or MBA in finance. After specializing in a field such as power generation or robotics he hopes to build his own engineering company.