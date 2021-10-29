Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: John Perez

NAME: John Perez
HIGH SCHOOL: Stratford High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: John is the starting Center of his school's varsity football team. He is also a leading member of the Spring Branch FFA Student Chapter. He is National Honor Society student, and maintains straight A's in his academics.

GOALS: John plans to earn a BS in mechanical engineering and a BA or MBA in finance. After specializing in a field such as power generation or robotics he hopes to build his own engineering company.

