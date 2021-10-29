CITGO Distinguished Scholars:Gabriela Rodriguez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Sponsored By





Gabriela RodriguezCarnegie Vanguard High SchoolSeniorGabriela is a Varsity Runner in Cross Country and is Founder and Team Captain of her high school Track and Field program. In addition to being a star athlete, she is involved in several extra-curricular clubs and is Editor-In-Chief of Upstream News, where she manages a team that informs her high school student body and community.Gabriela intends to follow an environmental sciences pathway in college, and hopes to major in geophysics or geology, with a minor in materials engineering. One day she hopes to enter the public safety workforce.