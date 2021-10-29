Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars:Gabriela Rodriguez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!







NAME: Gabriela Rodriguez
HIGH SCHOOL: Carnegie Vanguard High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Gabriela is a Varsity Runner in Cross Country and is Founder and Team Captain of her high school Track and Field program. In addition to being a star athlete, she is involved in several extra-curricular clubs and is Editor-In-Chief of Upstream News, where she manages a team that informs her high school student body and community.

GOALS: Gabriela intends to follow an environmental sciences pathway in college, and hopes to major in geophysics or geology, with a minor in materials engineering. One day she hopes to enter the public safety workforce.

Sponsored By

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdistinguished scholar
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News