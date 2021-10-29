CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Wren Marsh

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Wren MarshElsik High SchoolSeniorWren is a varsity soccer player for his high school and a member of the track and field team. He is involved in many academic clubs including National Honor Society and UIL Math club. Wren has been awarded many academic competitive awards as well as national and state scholarship awards.Wren plans to study Law and English in order to pursue a career which incorporates both majors. His goal is to be involved in either a sports agency or work in the law field.