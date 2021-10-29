Education

CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Wren Marsh

NAME: Wren Marsh
HIGH SCHOOL: Elsik High School
GRADE: Senior

ACHIEVEMENTS: Wren is a varsity soccer player for his high school and a member of the track and field team. He is involved in many academic clubs including National Honor Society and UIL Math club. Wren has been awarded many academic competitive awards as well as national and state scholarship awards.

GOALS: Wren plans to study Law and English in order to pursue a career which incorporates both majors. His goal is to be involved in either a sports agency or work in the law field.

