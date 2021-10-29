CITGO Distinguished Scholars: Hope Coltrin

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!

Hope ColtrinStratford High SchoolSeniorHope is a Varsity Soccer player at Stratford High School and has competed several championship cup brackets and leagues. She has a strong passion for volunteering, logging hundreds of hours in her high school career, all while maintaining Honor Roll status in academics.After high school, Hope plans on studying architecture in a five year program at a university and working towards becoming a registered architect.