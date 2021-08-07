1 hurt in crash involving HFD fire engine

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured Saturday in a crash involving a Houston Fire Department fire engine.It happened around 10:30 a.m. on South Main Street in front of Fire Station 21 near Bellfort in southwest Houston.It wasn't clear what led to the crash, but the person involved is a civilian and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital.There was no word on the victim's condition.No other injuries were reported.The truck involved is HFD Engine 21, which is based at Fire Station 21 in the 105000 block of South Main.