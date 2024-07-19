Funeral services for Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy Fernando Esqueda held in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The law enforcement community honored a fallen Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy Friday morning.

Deputy Fernando Esqueda's funeral service began at 10 a.m. and was held at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 1111 St. Joseph Pkwy. His viewing was held Thursday night at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Esqueda was killed in an ambush shooting last week after a dispute over a pizza order in northeast Harris County.

On Wednesday, July 10, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at a Little Caesars Pizza on Wallisville Road. According to police, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Ronald "Ronnie" Palmer Jr., became upset with his order and verbally assaulted and pistol-whipped an employee before fleeing.

The employee then described the suspect's vehicle, including the license plate, which deputies tracked to an address on the 13200 block of Italian Cypress Road.

Esqueda, one of several deputies working overtime to patrol streets after Hurricane Beryl, responded to the area and notified team members over the phone once he noticed the suspect's vehicle.

At that point, HCSO said Esqueda was ambushed while speaking with other members and was shot. Officials noted that the deputy was in his undercover vehicle at the time, which was riddled with bullet holes.

The 28-year-old deputy, who had been with the department for five years, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Palmer and a second suspect, 26-year-old Dremone Francis, were arrested and charged in the deputy's murder.

ABC13 learned ammunition found at Francis' home matched one of the murder weapons used in the shooting. Prosecutors said Francis admitted to helping Palmer get rid of the guns.

